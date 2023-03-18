Another BJP conspiracy exposed: Nizamabad leader attacked by own party cadre

The two bikers involved in the stone pelting incident have reportedly turned out to be supporters of Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

The two bikers involved in the stone pelting incident have reportedly turned out to be supporters of Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

Hyderabad: Another conspiracy of the BJP to frame the ruling BRS in an incident of stone pelting on the car of Nizamabad district BJP in-charge Meesala Chandraiah near Madhavnagar area in Nizamabad has been exposed. The two bikers involved in the stone pelting incident have reportedly turned out to be supporters of Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

The fact came to light after examination of the CCTV footage of the incident by the police. However, the police are yet to announce this, stating that further investigation was still on.

On March 10, Chandraiah, along with a few other BJP leaders, was traveling in a car to Hyderabad from Nizamabad town after attending a party meeting. As they were waiting for the Madhavnagar railway gate to open, two youngsters on a bike came from behind and hurled stones on Chandraiah’s car, damaging the rear windscreen. They also shouted slogans in favour of BRS before fleeing the spot. Chandraiah escaped unhurt in the incident.

BJP district president B. Narsaiah immediately blamed the BRS, with the BJP immediately making a hue and cry over the incident and accusing the BRS of indulging in violence.

Dichpally police, who initiated an inquiry, examined the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, and it was reportedly found that the two youth involved in the incident were not BRS activists but supporters of BJP’s own Arvind. With a BJP hand emerging in the TSPSC question paper leak issue as well, it is now clear that the BJP is trying every trick to malign the ruling party, BRS leaders in the district said.