Nizamabad cops pay homage to slain forest officer

A condolence meeting was organised by the district police where rich tributes were paid to the slain forest officer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:09 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

A condolence meeting was organised by the district police where rich tributes were paid to the slain forest officer.

Nizamabad: The District police on Monday paid homage to slain Forest Range Officer Ch Srinivas Rao, who was killed in an attack allegedly by tribals in Kothagudem district on November 22.

A condolence meeting was organised by the district police where rich tributes were paid to the slain forest officer. Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju condemned the killing of the forest officer and assured that his men would provide protection to all the forest department personnel under the Nizamabad commissionerate jurisdiction. He stated that measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the district in future.

Deputy Commissioner of Police V Arvind Babu, District Forest Officer Vikas Meena, Nizamabad, Armour and Bodhan ACPs A Venkateshwar, R Prabhakar Rao, and KM Kiran Kumar and Special Branch Inspector Srisailam took part in the condolence meeting.