Nizamabad: EMRI holds first aid training programme for police personnel

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju said many deaths and impact of injuries could be prevented with First Aid if casualties were treated immediately

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Nizamabad: Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) on Tuesday conducted a First Aid training programme for police personnel to make them aware about the steps to be taken during a road accident to save the victims.

Taking part in the event as chief guest, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju said many deaths and impact of injuries could be prevented with First Aid if casualties were treated immediately. Mostly, this timely care prior to the arrival of the medical help meant the difference between life and death, he said. After a road crash, if life-saving measures were immediately applied by anyone on the accident site, victims stood a greater chance of survival and also a reduction in the adverse consequences of their injuries, he observed.

He said that last year about 668 road accidents took place in the district in which 322 people died and 659 people suffered injuries. He said if vehicle users, especially two wheelers, take all the necessary precautions and follow rules, accidents could be avoided to a large extent.

Several senior police and transport officials attended the training programme.