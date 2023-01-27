CM clears construction model of Kala Bharati Auditorium in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has finalised the construction model of Kala Bharati Auditorium being constructed at the Old Collectorate Ground situated in the heart of the Nizamabad town.

The Chief Minister had already sanctioned Rs 50 crore from the Special Development Fund for the construction of the Auditorium. The 50,000 square feet Auditorium will come up in a G-Plus3 structure with all the facilities needed for a cultural centre.

According to officials, tenders for the construction of the auditorium would be invited soon and the work would be taken up at the earliest. The construction of the auditorium is likely to be completed within 18 months, says officials.