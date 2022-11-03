Nizamabad: EPFO to conduct Bhavishyanidhi Adalat on November 10

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Nizamabad: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct Bhavishyanidhi Adalat through virtual mode on November 10.

According to Regional Provident Fund commissioner of Nizamabad, D Hanumanthappa the adalat would be conducted between 11 am to 11.50 am for the EPF subscribers.

The complainants have to take part in the video conference through Cisco Webex site by login user name(2641 276 4049) password (enf1234). He stated that the complainants have to submit their grievances to Mail ID: ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in, in advance.

The participants have to download Cisco Webex application in their desk top, laptop or smart phones to take part in the virtual meeting, he informed.