Nizamabad Collector asks officials to ensure MSP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy has directed officials to ensure that paddy is purchased not less than Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The collector on Wednesday visited paddy procurement centers in Borgao, Mopal, Narsing Palli, Kasbag Tanda and Badsi villages and enquired about the arrangements. He stated that efforts should be made that every farmer who brings quality paddy to the procurement centres gets a better price for his produce.

He asked officials to procure sufficient quantities of gunny bags and hire a large number of porters for loading and unloading of paddy. He also directed them to take steps to provide essential facilities to farmers in all the procurement centres.