Nizamabad: Five dialysis machines sanction to Area Hospital, Bheemgal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:06 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: A day after Health Minister T Harish Rao agreed to set up a 5-bed dialysis centre in Bheemgal in Nizamabad district, the State government on Wednesday sent five dialysis machines to Area Hospital, Bheemgal to set up a dialysis centre.

The Health department issued an order in this regard directing the commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and managing director of Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation to take further action.