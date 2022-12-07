Modi’s Make in India spurring more China Bazaars: CM KCR

The Chief Minister dared Modi for an open debate on the 'Make in India' programme.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:14 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Launching a fresh tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet initiative of ‘Make in India’ in particular, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said Modi was confining himself to sloganeering, but failing to implement his slogans in action.

Calling upon the youth of the country to raise their fists and fight against the BJP government, he said the Centre was privatising public properties for corporate companies, without any regard for people’s welfare.

“They said ‘Sab ka Saat, Sab ka Vikaas’ which is ‘Sab Bakwaas’. They said ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’, but cut down funds to Anganwadis. Again, they said ‘Make in India’, but we continue to import everything from Diwali lamps to crackers, kites and manja and even Indian flags from China. Under the Modi regime, we find more China Bazaars in every town and city. Is this the Make in India that you promised?” he asked.

Addressing a massive public meeting held at Jagtial on Wednesday, the Chief Minister dared Modi for an open debate on the ‘Make in India’ programme. Pointing out that Modi had come to power at the same time as the TRS came to power in Telangana, he said so far no major manufacturing company had established its unit in the country, while at the same time, around 10,000 industries had shut down. Over 50 lakh people had lost their jobs since the BJP came to power at the Centre and about 10,000 investors had also left India due to the poor policies of the Centre.

Chandrashekhar Rao criticised the Prime Minister for privatising public sector companies to benefit his crony capitalist friends in the corporate sector. He said none of the sectors in India had benefited under the BJP rule. Instead, several public assets were being sold. He pointed out that the union government was privatising LIC, which had assets worth Rs.35 lakh crore, putting the livelihood of thousands of employees and agents in jeopardy. Similarly, the Centre was also trying to privatise power distribution companies which have established transmission stations, transformers and supply lines worth lakhs of crores of rupees.

“The Modi government is trying to hand over power utilities established with public money over decades, to corporate companies at nominal prices. We should not allow this anarchy to continue, else there will be only a capitalist government, and no people’s welfare,” he said.

The Chief Minister also lashed out at Modi for terming free power supplied to farmers as a freebie, and at the same time waiving off Rs.14 lakh crore of loans obtained by corporate companies under the guise of NPAs (non-performing assets).

He urged people to remain alert as some evil forces were trying to create disturbances in the State. He wanted them to question the anti-people policies of the BJP government failing which the country would lose all the progress that it made over the years.

“Is there a single day that passes in BJP-ruled States without women getting raped and the weaker sections getting beaten up? If people continue to allow this hatred to spread, we will lose everything,” he said. The Chief Minister, who wound up his speech adding a ‘Jai Bharat’ to his customary ‘Jai Telangana, said that there was an urgent need to bring a qualitative change in the country, and that Telangana would play a crucial role in this regard.