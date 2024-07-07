Nizamabad: Health commissioner asks officials to take measures to combat seasonal diseases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 08:42 PM

Nizamabad: Health Commissioner R V Karnan has asked officials to be prepared to combat monsoon-related diseases.

Karnan, who along with Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu reviewed the measures to be taken to control seasonal diseases with the officials of the Health, Panchayat Raj, Municipal and other departments, asked officials to take measures to control dengue and other seasonal diseases which was spreading rapidly in the urban areas.

The Commissioner asked the civic administration and health personnel to be alert and ensure hospitals have full stock of life saving medicines. “Make available medicines for the prevention of seasonal diseases in every primary health centre. Focus special attention on the areas where dengue cases have been reported and take preventive measures immediately and inform the higher officials of the situation,”he directed the officials.

Health department staff should constantly monitor villages and areas prone to such diseases, he said, adding that officials should create awareness among the people about the precautions to be taken to avoid contracting seasonal diseases.

Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANMs) and Asha workers should visit every residential area and steps should be taken to create awareness among the people to ensure that there was no water stagnation and littering inside and around the house, he said, adding that health officials should visit all schools, hostels and Anganwadi centres and conduct health check-ups for students.

Collector Hanumanthu said Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Women and Child Welfare and other departments should coordinate with the Health Department and work in a planned manner to prevent the spread of dengue and other seasonal fevers.