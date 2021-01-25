Nizamabad: Lovers commit suicide as parents reject marriage proposal

The couple were in love with each other for last one year and informed their respective families about their wish to marry each other

Nizamabad: Two youngsters committed suicide by hanging themselves on Monday after their family members refused to get them married in Nandipet mandal of Nizamabad district. The deceased were identified as Sukanya (20) and Prem Kumar (22).

Sukanya hails from Kudawandpoor village and Prem belongs to Ilapoor village. The couple were in love with each other for last one year and informed their respective families about their wish to marry each other. However, their parents refused their proposal and instead, imposed restrictions against meeting each other. They also denied them mobile phones and other means to stay in contact. Sukanya’s parents had also started searching for a groom to get her married.

Vexed with the attitude of her parents, Sukanya committed suicide by hanging at her residence at Kudawandpoor on Monday morning. Learning about her extreme step, Prem Kumar too hanged himself to a tree at Ilapoor village in the afternoon. A pall of gloom descended on both the villages as the news spread about the deaths of the young couple. The Nandipet police registered a case and commenced investigation, while both the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

