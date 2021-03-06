Nizamabad Mayor felicitates women sanitation workers

Mayor Neethu Kiran said that during Covid-19 pandemic, the municipal sanitation workers had provided great service to the people

Nizamabad: Marking the International Women’s Day, Nizamabad Mayor Neethu Kiran felicitated sanitation workers, celebrated women’s day by cutting a cake along with the sanitation workers at Municipal Corporation office here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Mayor Neethu Kiran said that during Covid-19 pandemic, the municipal sanitation workers had provided great service to the people. They had kept the city clean and contributed their might in controling the spreading of the pandemic as the frontline warriors which were valuable services.

The Mayor said expressed gratitude towards the work done by the sanitation workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Corporators Kalpana Mallesh, Madhuri Arun, Mutyala Umarani, Shivacharan and others were present.

