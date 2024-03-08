Telangana weightlifter Kumari Tejavath Sukanya Bai honoured

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana weightlifter Kumari Tejavath Sukanya Bai was honoured by Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, chairman and managing director of Greenko Group, along with his wife Swathi Chalamalasetty on the occasion of the Women’s Day celebration. The accolades were presented to the lifter at the event at Hi-Tech City Madhapur, Hyderabad on Friday.