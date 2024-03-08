ICRISAT celebrates Women’s Day on theme of ‘Invest Women: Accelerate Progress’

Social inclusion and the empowerment of women stand at the forefront of ICRISAT's mission in the dryland regions of Asia and Africa.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 04:01 PM

Women employees of ICRISAT are celebrating International Womens Day at ICRISAT Campus, at Patancheru in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Hyderabad: The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) organised a programme to commemorate the International Women’s Day on Friday under the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”

Social inclusion and the empowerment of women stand at the forefront of ICRISAT’s mission in the dryland regions of Asia and Africa. Recognizing the pivotal roles women play in rural community upliftment, ICRISAT champions gender-responsive research and interventions, ensuring equitable access to resources, knowledge, and decision-making processes for women, a press release said on Friday.

Also Read ICRISAT pioneers pigeonpea speed breeding protocol

Director General of ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes emphasising the importance of investing in women for a sustainable future.”An investment in women is an investment in our collective future,” Dr Hughes remarked. Acting Deputy Director General of Research at ICRISAT Dr Victor Afari-Sefa has said women are shaping the landscape of science, agriculture, and business, and underscored the indispensable contributions of women to sustainable development.

“The empowerment of women is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic investment in sustainable development. By prioritising gender-responsive approaches, we can unlock the full potential of agricultural systems, driving positive transformation across communities,” Dr Afari-Sefa opined. “Integrating gender perspectives into our research and interventions, ensures that the unique needs and contributions of women, and marginalized groups, are recognized and valued, driving positive outcomes for all,” added Dr Padmaja Ravula, Principal Scientist and Gender and Nutrition Research Specialist at ICRISAT.