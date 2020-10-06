Nizamabad MLC polls: Collectors authorised to declare holiday

Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel in his order on Monday said that Collectors can also declare a day before the poll on October 8, 2020 and on the day of counting

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the Telangana government has authorised the Collectors and District Magistrates of Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla and Sangareddy districts to declare a local holiday, if necessary, on the day of Nizamabad local authority constituency MLC elections on October 9, 2020.

Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel in his order on Monday said that Collectors can also declare a day before the poll on October 8, 2020 and on the day of counting , i.e. October 12, 2020 as a holiday for the offices, institutions where polling stations are established for the bye-election.

