Nizamabad: ‘Operation Smile-X’ from Jan 1

During the month-long programme police teams would trace missing children and rescue child labourers and those engaged in begging

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Nizamabad: As part of the initiative ‘Operation Smile-X’, a month-long intensive search for missing children will be initiated in Nizamabad district from January 1.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S Jai Ram, during the month-long programme police teams would trace missing children and rescue child labourers and those engaged in begging. The rescued children would be handed over to their parents or other family members, he said.

Operation Smile is organised with the collaboration of the department of Women and Child Welfare, Labour and Police department.