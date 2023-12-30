Crimes up by 28 percent in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:49 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Mancherial: Even as police took a slew of measures to reduce crime rate, the district registered a spurt in certain crimes such as burglaries at night, kidnappings, attempts to murder and cheating in 2023 when compared to that of 2022.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari, in a statement, said that 4,793 crimes were reported in the district in this year as against 3,745 offences occurred in previous year, reflecting a rise by 28 percent. For instance, 41 attempts to murder to murder were reported in 2023 when compared to 27 in 2022, suggesting an increase by 52 percent.

Similarly, the district recorded 349 cheating cases this year as against 258 offences reported last year. It saw 41 kidnappings in the current year, while 33 crimes occurred in the previous year. It registered 90 house burglaries by night in 2023 compared to 84 in 2022. It witnessed seven fire accidents in the year and five mishaps in the last year.

However, the district registered 22 house burglaries by day in 2023, while 34 offences in 2022, posting a decline by 33 percent. Culpable homicides were dropped by 57 percent, while were rapes reduced by 11 percent. Rioting, fatal accidents, missing cases, ordinary thefts, road accidents, etc have come down drastically in this year.

Rajeshwari claimed that the police played a vital role in successfully conducting elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly with the help of paramilitary forces. She recalled that a drone-camera based patrolling system was created on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra to keep a tab on movement of anti-social elements, besides area-domination and combing operations.

Besides protecting law and order, the police organised a mega blood donation camp in Peddapalli district centre, raising 6,006 units of blood on February 10. They conducted a health camp at Gudem village in remote Karnapet village in Dandepalli mandal, benefitting 1,100 tribals on March 8.