Nizamabad: Over 10 lakh persons tested under Kanti Velugu

About 10 lakh people have been screened so far under the Kanti Velugu programme, aimed at achieving an avoidable-blindness free Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:20 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: About 10 lakh people have been screened so far under the Kanti Velugu programme, aimed at achieving an avoidable-blindness free Telangana, in various medical camps across the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

Nizamabad DMHO Sudharshanam said that as of Wednesday, 5,96,589 people across the district got their eyes examined.

“About 89,409 have received free spectacles post the eye examination,” the DMHO said.

According to Kamareddy DMHO Dr Lakshman Singh, a total of 4,13,609 persons have been screened so far. Spectacles and medicines were given to 57,912 persons.

The second phase of the welfare scheme that began on January 18 in Khammam district is on pace to check 1.5 crore people at 16,533 different locations in 100 working days. The State government hopes to finish Kanti Velugu Phase 2 by June 15.