Telangana: 1.34 crore screened under Kanti Velugu in 69 days

About 98,77,475 people who underwent screening were found to be free of any kind of eye-related issues.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: About 1.34 crore people have been screened so far under the Kanti Velugu programme, aimed at achieving an ‘avoidable-blindness free Telangana’, in various medical camps across the State in the last 69 days.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, so far 19,95,659 visually impaired people were identified and given free spectacles and medicines. Among the 1,34,53,975 screened, 63,18,637 were male, 71,20,703 female and 7,042 were transgender persons.

About 98,77,475 people who underwent screening were found to be free of any kind of eye-related issues.

The second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme was undertaken by the State government from January 18 and it would continue till June 15. So far, 85 percent of the eye examinations have been completed.

District Collectors, officials of the Medical and Health and various departments have been working tirelessly to make the programme successful in the districts. According to the targets set by the government, the Kanti Velugu programme was being vigorously implemented throughout the State with advance plans, continuous monitoring, daily reviews, analysis, video conference and meetings, officials said.

In 2018, as part of the first phase of the programme, free eye examinations were conducted for 1.5 crore people out of which 50 lakh people were provided spectacles. This time, the goal has been set to conduct eye screening for all the people of the State within 100 working days.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been reviewing the progress of the programme on a daily basis, officials added.