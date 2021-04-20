Nizamabad: People urged to be vigilant as Covid cases rise

The Collector inspected Bodhan area hospital and enquired about the facilities to the Covid patients.

Nizamabad: In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in the district, Collector C Narayana Reddy on Monday urged people to take necessary precautions to contain the virus and asked them to come out of the house only if it was necessary.

The Collector inspected Bodhan area hospital and enquired about the facilities to the Covid patients. He appealed to the Bodhan residents to be extra vigilant due to increasing cases in neighbouring Maharashtra. He urged people to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

The Collector said that 50 beds were added at Bodhan area hospital and 100 beds at five private nursing homes, adding that an isolation center was set up at Amdapur KGBV school. He also said that isolation centers would be set up at Renjal and Varni mandals at the earliest.

Collector Narayana Reddy inaugurated the district-level and division-level Covid Control rooms at the Nizamabad collectorate. He said that these control rooms would work round-the-clock to help people in this regard.

People can contact these numbers for emergency services. District-level control room: 084622220183 and division-level control room numbers­­: Nizamabad- 8309219718, Bodhan-08467222001 and Armoor-08463295050.