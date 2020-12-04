Nizamabad: Rs 50 lakh revolving funds distributed to women co-operative societies

On the occasion the Collector said that these societies should utilise the funds to provide employment to the other women

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy urged women fisheries co-operative societies to avail the revolving fund provided by the government through the Integrated Fisheries Development Scheme (IFDS). On Thursday, in a programme held at Nizamabad Collectorate, Collector Narayana Reddy distributed 50 lakhs revolving funds to 16 women co-operative societies belonging to Nizamabad district. On the occasion the Collector said that these societies should utilise the funds to provide employment to the other women.

The Collector said that these fisheries co-operative societies should prepare a business plan with funds provided by the government and become successful entrepreneurs. In any business, honesty and hard work are key elements. These co-operative societies members should strive hardly and grow as successful businesswomen and reach higher heights in future.

On the occasion, above hundred member societies obtained five lakh revolving funds and below hundred member societies receive 3 lakhs fund. Fisheries Department In-charge AD Devender, District co-operative director Anand, various women co-operative societies presidents and secretaries participated.

