Nizamabad: Sadaram camps for disabled persons from Dec 7

By | Published: 12:22 am

Nizamabad: Medical and Health, Disabled Welfare and DRDA Department jointly will be conducting Sadaram camps for disabled persons at Nizamabad, Bodhan and Armoor revenue divisions from December 7 to December 16 in Nizamabad district. To attend these camps, disabled persons should book slots online.

Collector C Narayana Reddy held a video conference with various department officials on Sadaram camps on Friday. Collector urged the disabled persons to book the slot in online and follow the covid-19 precautions strictly while attending the camps.

Collector informed that these camps will be conducted for three weeks in three revenue divisions. The authorities conduct screening tests for 30 persons in each camp and issue disability certificates, he said.

DRDA Incharge-PD Srinivas, GGH Superintendent Dr Prathimaraj, Nizamabad, Bodhan and Armoor RDO’s Ravi, Rajeshwar and Srinivas, District welfare office Jhansi, Assistant commissioner of labor participated in the video conference.

