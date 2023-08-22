Nizamabad: TOMCOM to hold special drive for overseas jobs

The TOMCOM will hold the enrollment drive at the District Employment Office Nizamabad and ITI College Campus, Shivaji Nagar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:35 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Nizamabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, is conducting a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for construction workers in European countries on August 24.

According to a press release, vacancies were available for Civil Foreman, Shuttering Carpenter, Concrete Mason, Steel Fixer and Panel Beater and Sprayer. Interested persons should have over five years of experience in the related field.

Interested candidates can register on TOMCOM website or mobile app. More details are available on www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in from TOMCOM (M) 7893566493 / 8247838789 / 8328602231. Applicants could also send their CV to tomcom.overseasmanpower@gmail.com.