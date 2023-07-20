TOMCOM announces Germany Ausbildung Programs for job placements

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana, has announced Germany Ausbildung Programs offering paid apprenticeships with job placements in Germany’s industries.

The programmes are available in construction, meat processing and food retail sectors and successful candidates will have a 3 year paid apprenticeship that culminates in a guaranteed job placement. These positions provide not only a decent salary but also a chance to experience personal and professional development in dynamic international environment, a press release said.

An exclusive enrolment drive is being conducted on July 21 and 22 at the TOMCOM office located at Government ITI College, Mallepally campus, Vijay Nagar colony. The drive aims to identify exceptional candidates with the potential to excel in overseas job roles.

The candidates must be under the age limit of 28 years, possess a 12th / ITI or Graduation with at least 60 per cent marks and freshers can also apply. Interested and eligible candidates can enrol on TOMCOM website or mobile app and further details can be had from www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in or Ph.9701732697 / 7893566493.