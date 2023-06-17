Jobs for 50 nurses in UK and Canada

Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), is conducting a special drive to facilitate overseas job placements for nursing and paramedical staff in various countries.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, TOMCOM is partnering with government as well as private registered agencies in countries like Japan, Germany, USA, UK and Canada to facilitate overseas job placement to qualified candidates of Telangana through safe and legal channels of migration. The TOMCOM has received immediate vacancies of 50 nurses to UK and Canada.

Interested candidates can immediately contact TOMCOM on 6302292450/7893566193 or forward their resume to tomcom.recruitmentmanager@gmail.com on or before June 25. For more details visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in