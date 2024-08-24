Nizamabad: Tribals stage protest over power supply disruption

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 10:55 AM

Nizamabad: Tribals of Negayanaik Thanda in Gannaram suburb of Indalwai mandal of the district staged a protest in front of the substation demanding restoration of power in their Thanda on Saturday morning.

According to reports, a large number of tribals gathered in front of the Gannaram substation and demanded the electricity officials to restore power in their thanda. They complained that there was no power in their thanda since Friday night and that despite lodging complaints there was no response from the power officials.

The power officials told them that power disruption took place due to heavy rain and winds and that it would be restored soon. However, the tribals refused to leave the premises of the substation until power was restored.