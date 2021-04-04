Nizamabad wedding turns super-spreader; 43 test Covid-19 positive

According to health officials, a large number of Siddapoor villagers attended a wedding held at Hanmajipet which is 2-km away from their village

Nizamabad: A wedding event has turned super spreader of coronavirus in Nizamabad district. As many as 43 persons belonging to Siddapoor village of Varni mandal were infected with the virus.

According to health officials, a large number of Siddapoor villagers attended a wedding held at Hanmajipet which is 2-km away from their village. The event was attended by over 400 people mostly belonging to both the villages.

After coming back from the event, several people of Siddapoor developed Covid symptoms and admitted government general hospital, Nizamabad, for treatment. Alerted by the en masse admissions to the hospital from the same village, the district medical and health officials ordered Varni PHC doctors to conduct a 2-day Covid sampling camp at Siddapoor, where, on the first day, 85 rapid antigen tests (RAT) were conducted, of which, 26 persons tested Covid positive. On the second day, 17 persons diagnosed with Covid out of 100 persons tested, taking the total to 43 Covid positive cases in the village.

Dr Swapna, Varni PHC In-charge, said, “a huge number of people from Siddapur and Hanmajipet villages attended a wedding held at Hanmajipet. Initially four persons were infected and later spread the disease to others.” All the infected persons’ condition is stable and no one has developed SpO2 complications or comorbidities, she added.

Hanmajipet villagers also appealing to health officials to conduct Covid testing camp at their village and conduct tests to curb the virus spread.

Recently, more than 50 staff and workers of a shopping in Nizamabad tested positive for the virus.

