People opting for postal ballot need to submit Form-12(D) before Nov 7: Collector

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:24 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Nizamabad: District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has asked people opting for postal ballot to submit Form-12(D) to the returning officers of their respective constituencies before November 7. Postal voting is a type of voting in elections whereby Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot Papers (ETPB) are distributed to electors and returned by post, in contrast to electors voting in person at a polling station via an electronic voting system aided by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with more than 40 per cent disability and those who are Covid-19 positive have the flexibility to exercise their right to vote from home, he said, adding that the Election Commission has provided an opportunity to those belonging to the emergency services to exercise their right to vote through postal ballot.

The Election Commission has also allowed journalists who have media passes through the Election Commission to exercise their right to vote through postal ballot in the election, the collector informed.

He clarified that only Form-12 (D) submitted in the offices of Returning Officers before November 7 would be considered for postal ballot.

The collector said Form-12 (D) applications could be obtained from the Nodal Officer, the offices of the Returning Officers and can also be downloaded from the Election Commission portal.

Those who have applied for postal ballot would have to go to the concerned RO office and vote at a special Postal Voting Center (PVC), he informed.

The Collector made it clear that those who once applied for postal ballot through the prescribed form would not be given the opportunity to go to the polling center on the polling day and vote as their name would be marked under the postal ballot category in the voter’s list.