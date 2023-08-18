NLC India inks pact to supply 300 MW solar power to Rajasthan

New Delhi: State-owned NLC India (NLCIL) has inked a pact to supply 300 MW of solar power for 25 years to Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam under the CPSU scheme.

NLCIL is presently having 1,421 MW of Renewable Energy Capacity. As per its corporate plan, it contemplates establishing 6,031 MW capacity by 2030, a statement said.

NLC India has entered into a long-term power usage agreement with Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited to supply 300 MW of solar power under the CPSU Scheme in Rajasthan, it added.

The company has secured 510 MW solar project capacity in the CPSU Scheme Phase-II Tranche-III, floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) through competitive bidding.

The 300 MW solar project capacity is under execution at Barsingsar, Bikaner District, Rajasthan.

The EPC (engineering procurement construction) contract for the project has been awarded to TATA power solar systems through competitive bidding.

The power usage agreement (PUA) for the 300 MW Solar project was signed between NLC India Ltd and Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (RUVNL) on August 17, 2023, in Jaipur by DK Jain, Director (Finance), RUVNL and DP Singh, GM (PBD) of NLC India for the supply of solar power to Rajasthan for the next 25 years.

The green power to the tune of 750 million units is to be generated annually from the project, which will be supplied to Rajasthan. The project will help Rajasthan in meeting its renewable purchase obligation targets.

The power generated from the project will help in reducing carbon emissions to the tune of 0.726 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

On the renewable energy front, in addition to its present 1.40 GW capacity in Tamil Nadu, this is the first time NLCIL expanding its footprint of this capacity in other states.