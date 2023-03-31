NTPC Ramagundam to set up 185 MW solar power plant

Published Date - 09:23 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Peddapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) Ramagundam, which has already established 110 MW solar power units including an 100 MW floating plant, has decided to set up another 185 MW solar plant, of which 70 MW will be floating power.

The NTPC-Ramagundam had created a record by establishing a 100 MW floating solar power plant for the first time in the country. Besides the 100 MW floating plant, the power major has a 10 MW solar plant.

Announcing this to the media on Friday, NTPC-Ramagundam Executive Director Sunil Kumar said they were ready to establish a floating power plant on the waters of Yellampalli irrigation project if the State government was ready for it. They have also decided to utilise solar power for the needs of the NTPC township.

They have also decided to produce charcoal by burning three tons of garbage being produced in the Municipal Corporation of Ramagundam every day.

The charcoal would be utilized for power generation as an alternative to normal coal, he said, adding that a plant was being set up for this purpose and that it would be completed in a year.

On the synchronization of the first unit of (800 MW) of 2×800 MW of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project, he said the process was not done properly due to some technical issues and that it would completed by May 15.

Stating that there was huge demand for power in the State, he said the NTPC was ready to start the construction work of remaining 2,400 MW units if the State government entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC. This was part of the 4000 MW thermal power project sanctioned for Telangana as part of the AP Reorganization Act.