Hyderabad Metro to augment solar power capacity

Rooftop solar power plants will soon be installed on 13 Metro Stations and depots in the city

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 06:40 AM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: As part of the State’s green energy initiative, rooftop solar power plants will soon be installed on 13 Metro Stations and depots in the city.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, a public-private partnership project between the Telangana government and Larsen & Toubro Limited has recently signed an agreement with Amp Energy India to set up solar plants with a combined capacity of 4 MW.

Earlier, Amp Energy had installed a 7.8 MW solar plant for the L&T metro project to provide solar power to its 24 stations and two depots. The first phase solar plant was fully commissioned on December 26, 2020.

With the proposed 4 MW, L&T Metro Rail’s solar plant capacity would reach 11.8 MW. Once the 4 MW solar power plant project is completed, a total of 37 Metro stations would be connected with solar energy. The Hyderabad Metro currently has a total of 66 stations in its three corridors and 3 Interchange Stations.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amp Energy for procurement of solar power is for 25 years and will generate 11,300 MW of green energy in a year.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Project will meet 15 percent of the total electrical consumption through solar power supplied by Amp Energy. The solar energy plants will help the L&T Metro in saving a lot of money being spent on power, officials said.

According to company representatives, it is a challenging project since it is a multi- location project and it involves working on operational Metro stations only for a few hours at night.

Amp Energy India has also installed rooftop solar power plants in the L&T Metro Rail’s car parking areas. Amp Energy India is the Indian arm of the Amp Energy group which is headquartered in Canada.