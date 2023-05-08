Hyderabad Metro to augment solar power capacity

Monday, May 8, 2023
Rooftop solar power plants will soon be installed on 13 Metro Stations and depots in the city

By Anil Kumar
Published Date - 06:40 AM, Mon - 8 May 23
With the proposed 4 MW, L&T Metro Rail’s solar plant capacity would reach 11.8 MW.

Hyderabad: As part of the State’s green energy initiative, rooftop solar power plants will soon be installed on 13 Metro Stations and depots in the city.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, a public-private partnership project between the Telangana government and Larsen & Toubro Limited has recently signed an agreement with Amp Energy India to set up solar plants with a combined capacity of 4 MW.

Earlier, Amp Energy had installed a 7.8 MW solar plant for the L&T metro project to provide solar power to its 24 stations and two depots. The first phase solar plant was fully commissioned on December 26, 2020.

With the proposed 4 MW, L&T Metro Rail’s solar plant capacity would reach 11.8 MW. Once the 4 MW solar power plant project is completed, a total of 37 Metro stations would be connected with solar energy. The Hyderabad Metro currently has a total of 66 stations in its three corridors and 3 Interchange Stations.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amp Energy for procurement of solar power is for 25 years and will generate 11,300 MW of green energy in a year.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Project will meet 15 percent of the total electrical consumption through solar power supplied by Amp Energy. The solar energy plants will help the L&T Metro in saving a lot of money being spent on power, officials said.

According to company representatives, it is a challenging project since it is a multi- location project and it involves working on operational Metro stations only for a few hours at night.

Amp Energy India has also installed rooftop solar power plants in the L&T Metro Rail’s car parking areas. Amp Energy India is the Indian arm of the Amp Energy group which is headquartered in Canada.

