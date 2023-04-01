World Champion Nikhat Zareen lands in Hyderabad to hero’s welcome

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:02 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Nikhat Zareen with Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and SATS Chairman E Anjaneyulu, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Telangana boxer from Nizamabad Nikhat Zareen, who retained her world championship title by winning back-to-back gold medals at the recently-concluded IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships in New Delhi, returned to Hyderabad to hero’s welcome.

The State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, SATS chairman E Anjaneya Goud, former BCCI junior selection committee chairman and State badminton association official V Chamundeswaranath along with other officials received the boxer at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

The boxer scripted history by becoming the only Indian boxer to retain the world title. The Nizamabad girl entered the tournament as unseeded boxer and went on to win the top honours.

The Sports Minister and officials felicitated the boxer on return and took her in a procession in an open top jeep. The Minister lauded the boxers’ achievements and hoped that she would continue to bring laurels to the State and the country.