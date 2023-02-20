Hyderabad: Boxer Nikhat Zareen gets housing plot papers

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 2 crore cash reward and land for a house in Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and Sports Authority of Telangana State VC and MD Sandeep Kumar Sultania handed over documents allotting a 600 square yards plot for reigning world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, in his chamber at Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad on Monday.

Jameel Ahmed, father of Nikhat Zareen, received the documents on behalf of her as she was in the national training camp for the upcoming IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships scheduled to be held in New Delhi from March 15 to 26.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 2 crore cash reward and land for a house in Banjara Hills. The Minister also assured a Group-1 job of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for Nikhat.

The Nizamabad boxer scripted history by becoming first from the State and also from South India to become world champion in the 52 kg category. She also clinched the gold medal in the women’s 50 kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.