No dearth of opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in Telangana: Ranjit Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: Chevella BRS MP G Ranjit Reddy said Telangana was witnessing a new industrial revolution and providing ample opportunities for setting up new industries. Speaking at a programme organized by Sahaya Foundation at Bramhakumari`s Shanti Sarovar premises here on Monday, Ranjit Reddy said it was not a difficult task for entrepreneurs to grow as industrialists if they have proper determination, commitment and innovative ideas. “There is no dearth of opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups,” he said.

With the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the personal commitment shown by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Telangana was witnessing industrial revolution and economic growth, he observed. Earlier, DGP Anjani Kumar and State BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao, inaugurated an Art Fest jointly organized by Sahaya Foundation and Visual International Art Gallery at Bramhakumari’s Shanti Sarovar premises. The DGP appreciated the art work on display and said the Telangana government was encouraging artists to showcase their talents. “Synchronizing various societal events or elements in an eye-catching manner, is a rare gift given to only a few people,” he said.

Krishna Mohan said since the formation of the State, neglected arts have been gaining prominence.