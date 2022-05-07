No delay in NEET PG 2022 exam, letter being circulated fake: Health Ministry

By IANS Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Representational Image (Source: IANS)

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday clarified that the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 has not been postponed, adding that a letter being circulated in this regard is fake.

The Ministry said that the fake letter is being circulated in the name of National Board of Examinations (NBEMS).

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India, has directed that over five thousand interns are ineligible for the exams and due to insufficient time between the counseling of previous NEET PG and exams hence conduct of NEET PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022 is to be postponed,” reads the letter being circulated on social media.

It also added that the NEET PG 2022 will commence on July 9.

In response to the letter, the Ministry said: “It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS.”

It said that all stakeholders have been advised not to be misled by any unverified notice and should cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website.

