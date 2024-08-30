No entry for heavy, medium vehicles into Karimnagar town from Sept 1

Vehicles engaged in essential service such as petrol and diesel tankers, milk vans, schools and colleges buses, municipal sanitation vehicles will be allowed as usual

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 30 August 2024, 09:06 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Karimnagar commissionerate police imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy and medium vehicles in Karimangar town. Officials have taken the decision owing to the inconvenience caused to other vehicles.

DCMs, water tankers, RMCs, lorries, JCBs, earthmovers, tractors, heavy and medium vehicles will not be allowed into the town between 8 am to 10 pm. Restrictions are also there on the movement of inter-state and inter-city passenger buses. It is said to be implemented from September 1.

Vehicles engaged in essential service such as petrol and diesel tankers, milk vans, schools and colleges buses, municipal sanitation vehicles will be allowed as usual.

Restrictions will not be applicable to the vehicle engaged in public transportation including TGRTC, other states RTC buses and intra-city bus services.

If it was necessary to enter into town, owners of banned vehicles should get permission from Traffic ACP. If any vehicle entered the town by violating restrictions, action would be taken by invoking Hyderabad City Police Act, Motor Vehicle Act and other acts, Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanty informed in a statement on Friday.