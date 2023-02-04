No leader in independent India has done what CM KCR has: KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:33 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Firing on all cylinders against the Bharatiya Janata Party for its divisive politics and crony capitalism policies, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana was a role model for the nation for its holistic, integrated and inclusive development.

Speaking for nearly two hours during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday, the Minister said the entire nation was looking towards Telangana and the people were looking up to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his leadership.

In the 75 years of Indian independence, no other leader had strived for development of the agriculture sector as was done by the Chief Minister. The Telangana government was implementing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hour free power supply and provision of sufficient water for the farming community, he said.

“Only extraordinary leaders with extraordinary vision can achieve such feats. No Prime Minister or no national leader came up with such innovative and welfare programmes for the farming community,” he said, adding a financial assistance of Rs.65,000 crore was given to 65 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bandhu programme.

Lashing out at BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao for his comments that free power supply to the farming community was not being done for 24 hours, the BRS working president said the power connections in the agri sector in the State had increased from 19 lakh to 27 lakh connections.

He said the BJP-led Union government was not willing to extend free power to the farmers in the country but had waived off corporate loans worth Rs.12 lakh crore. Instead of supporting the farmers, the BJP government was directing State governments to install meters for pump sets in agricultural fields and forcing State governments to give up power subsidies, he said.

This was why Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced his campaign for ‘Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’, he said. The power of the people was greater than those in power, he said, adding that the Telangana movement was an example.

While Telangana’s power production capacity increased from 7778 MW in 2015 to 18000 MW power, the Gujarat government had imposed power holidays. A BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh had warned the BJP government that he would join the farmers’ agitations in demand for sufficient power supply, he said.

“India does not need double engine governance. In fact, it needs double impact governance led by a visionary like the Chief Minister,” he said.

The Telangana government had constructed the world’s largest lift irrigation system and Hyderabad had bagged the Green City award twice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi rigorously campaigns on Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat but he never refers and mentions about Telangana’s achievements during Mann ki Baat or any other platform, said Rama Rao, asking “Why this hate towards Telangana?”