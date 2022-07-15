No leakage, seepage at Ramappa temple: ASI

Published Date - 05:36 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Mulugu: No leakage or seepage of rainwater has been found on the roof of the Ramappa temple at Palampet in Venkatapur mandal in the district, according to the Archaeological Survey of India.

A team of officials led by Superintending Archaeologist (in-charge) Smitha S Kumar visited this UNESCO world heritage site here on Friday and climbed onto the temple roof using the ladders in an attempt to examine or identify the gaps that are allowing the water leakage or seepage. “After thorough inspection, we have found no leakage or seepage of the rain water from the roof. The water is being accumulated inside the temple due to the showers entering the temple following the wind when there was a rain. As the three sides of the temple remain open, the wind or gales cause showers to enter the temple,” Smitha S Kumar told the media.

It may be added here that the Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud urged the ASI officials to inspect the temple and submit a report to the government on the leakages or seepage at the temple following a news item published in a vernacular newspaper. Meanwhile, the ASI officials have found fault with media reports and appealed to the media to file the news only after getting authentic information. Deputy Executive Engineer, ASI, Chandrakanth, Assistant Engineer Chaitanya, Kakatiya Heritage Trust, Trustee, Prof M Pandu Ranga Rao, and Junior Conservation Assistant Madipally Mallesham inspected the temple as a part of the team.