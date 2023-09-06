| No Minister Other Than Authorized Person Should Speak On G 20 Meeting Pm Modi In Council Of Ministers Meeting

“No minister other than authorized person should speak on G-20 meeting:” PM Modi in Council of Ministers meeting

By PTI Published Date - 09:14 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

New Delhi: In view of the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday convened a meeting of the Council of Ministers and instructed his ministers that “no minister other than the authorized person should speak on the G-20 meeting.”

According to the sources, “In the Council of Ministers meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave advice to his ministers, saying that no minister other than the authorized person should speak at the G-20 meeting.”

The sources further added that “The ministers attending the dinner organized on September 9 should reach the Parliament House complex in their own vehicles and to reach the venue they should board the buses.” The Chief Ministers invited for the dinner will also reach the Parliament House complex in their vehicles and will go from there by bus to the venue, they added.

Meanwhile, the Ministers and the Chief Minister will reach the Parliament House complex for dinner by 5:50 pm and reach the venue by 6:30 pm.

In the Council of Ministers meeting, PM Modi also instructed the ministers not to speak on India and India dispute, sources said.

“PM Modi also gave permission to speak on Sanatan Dharma controversy with conditions,” they added.