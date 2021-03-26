No more lockdown in Telangana, says Chief Minister KCR

“Self-discipline and self-control are the only solution to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the State. People should duly wear masks, sanitise their hands and maintain physical distance without fail,” he said.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that there will be no lockdown in the State and assured that no hasty decisions will be taken in this regard. However, he urged people to strictly follow Covid-19 safety norms and avoid mass gatherings.

“Self-discipline and self-control are the only solution to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the State. People should duly wear masks, sanitise their hands and maintain physical distance without fail,” he said.

Addressing the Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister said the government was forced to close the schools temporarily as a precautionary measure to safeguard children in the wake of increasing Corona cases. He said the State government has no immediate plans to impose any further restrictions on other sectors, but wanted all the people to strictly follow Covid-19 safety norms.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the entire world was suffering due to the adverse impact of Coronavirus and Telangana was not immune to this affect. However, but Telangana was one of the best performing States which contained the spread of the virus effectively. He said the State also performed well in terms of spreading of Covid and also economic growth.

He stated that about 10.85 lakh people have been vaccinated as per guidelines issued by the Union government. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials from the Centre are in constant touch with the State government. The vaccines are being released equally between all the States and Telangana too is getting its quota of vaccines in a timely manner. We will vaccinate the entire population of the State as per the vaccines received,” he added.

