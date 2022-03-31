No permission for personal vehicles onto Yadadri hill shrine: EO

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

File Photo

Yadadri-Bhongir: Personal vehicles would not be allowed onto Yadadri-hill shrine from Friday onwards. Executive Officer of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple N Geetha, in a media release, said that two wheelers, cars and private buses would not be allowed onto Yadadri hill shrine.

She said that free RTC buses would be operated for pilgrims to reach the hill shrine. The devotees should utilize the free buses to reach the temple. The devotees should park their personal vehicles in the parking place located down the hill shrine.

On the other hand, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy wrote a letter to Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy urging that auto rickshaws should be allowed onto the hill shrine.

He said that 500 auto drivers and their families would lose their livelihood due to the decision of the temple authorities. He demanded for setting up of an auto stand on the hill shrine beside bus stand and allow the auto rickshaws to transport devotees onto the hill shrine.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .