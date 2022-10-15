No plan to leave TRS: Bhongir MLA

Published Date - 03:56 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Nalgonda: Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy on Saturday clarified that there was no truth in rumours saying he was leaving the TRS.

Speaking to the media at Marriguda, he said some persons were posting on social media saying he was quitting the party and joining the BJP.

Those were people playing cheap tricks and could face him directly, he said, adding that he had no reason to leave the TRS and that such a situation would not come in the future. He asked the people not to believe the false propaganda against him.

Stating that the conspiracies of opposition parties would not work out and that the TRS candidate would win in Munugode by-poll, Shekhar Reddy exuded confidence that the TRS would again come to power in the State in the next elections.