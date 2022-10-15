Former Bhongir MP Narsaiah Goud quits TRS

Nalgonda: Former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, alleging that he was not consulted before deciding on the party’s candidate for the Munugode by-election.

In a resignation letter addressed to party President K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said though he was the former MP of the area, no one contacted him in the matters of the Munugode by-poll. He was also not invited to the ‘Atma Gourava Sabha’ at Munugode. Goud also wrote that he was hurt over a backward class candidate not being given an opportunity in the by-poll.

Stating that he still respected Chandrashekhar Rao, Goud however alleged that it was meaningless to continue in the TRS when he did not have the opportunity and access to highlight the issues of the people, adding that he had come to understand now that the party did not require his services for the Munugode by-poll.