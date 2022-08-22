No political significance to Shah-NTR meeting: Kishan Reddy

22 August 22

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday clarified that there was no political importance to the meeting between union Home Minister Amit Shah and popular Telugu film actor NTR Junior at Novotel hotel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Sunday.

NTR Junior met Shah, who came to the city, to address a public meeting organised at Munugode on Sunday to welcome former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the party.

Kishan Reddy said both Shah and NTR discussed movies and the films of former Chief Minister late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who was also the chairman of NDA. “There is no political significance to the meeting,” he said while interacting with media persons.

The meeting between Shah and NTR generated curiosity among the political circles in two Telugu States. Sources said the meeting was aimed at knowing the interest of NTR in joining politics and playing a key role.

“If NTR Junior gives his nod, then the party might use his services during the election campaign in South India and cash in on his charisma,” party sources said. It is learnt that NTR Junior did not give any concrete assurance of joining the politics as he wants to focus on films alone at present.

NTR is busy with two big budget movies with popular film directors Koratala Siva and Prashant Neel.