No, Rachin Ravindra was not named after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar!

Rachin Ravindra is currently the third-highest run-getter in the World Cup 2023 with three centuries so far at an average of 70.62

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

File photo of Rachin Ravindra.

A lot has been spoken about New Zealand’s young batting sensation Rachin Ravindra amid the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With 565 runs in just nine innings, Rachin is in great form and if India are to do well in the semi-finals against the Kiwis, taking his wicket early will be crucial.

Rachin is currently the third-highest run-getter in the World Cup 2023 with three centuries so far at an average of 70.62. There is no doubt that the youngster will be one of India’s top targets at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

That said, another point of discussion about the talented youngster batter is his name. There is a story around it, saying that the name was given to him by his parents by combining parts of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar‘s names.

“Rachin,” which many claimed to be a fusion of Rahul and Sachin, was not to be the case. Contrary to the story that is widely being spread, in an interview with The Print, Ravi Krishnamurthy, Rachin Ravindra’s father confirmed that the cricketer’s name was not intended to be a mix of the Rahul and Sachin’s names.

“When Rachin was born, my wife suggested the name, and we didn’t spend a lot of time discussing it,” Ravi Krishnamurthy said in the interview.

“The name sounded good, was easy to spell, and short, so we decided to go with it. It was only some years later we realised the name was a mix of Rahul and Sachin’s names. He wasn’t named with an intention to make our child a cricketer or anything of that sort.” he added.

However unintentionally named, the lad turned out to be a star in his own right, surpassing some of Sachin Tendulkar’s long standing records by becoming the batter with most World Cup runs and most World Cup centuries before the age of 25.