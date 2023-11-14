Ex-Pakistan cricketer passes derogatory comments on Aishwarya Rai, gets schooled

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:02 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has stirred up a massive controversy on social media with his remarks on Pakistan’s below-par performance in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Commenting on the team’s dismal performance, the former player got critical of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and made an unnecessary remark bizarrely involving Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai in his statement.

In a string of bizarre comments coming from former players of Pakistan, the one made by Abdul has touched to a new low as his remarks are derogatory and disrespectful. Questioning the intentions of the PCB, he dragged the actress into his criticism and said, “If you think that by marrying Aishwarya (Rai), good and pious kids will be born, it would never happen. So you have to correct your intentions first.”

He made the shameful comments when Pakistan’s media was questioning him about the team’s performance in the World Cup.

“Younis Khan had good intentions as a captain and gave me confidence to perform better. Everyone over here is talking about the intention of the Pakistan’s team. We (PCB) don’t have the intention to develop and polish the players in Pakistan,” he said before drawing parallels with the actress in a degraded way.

Razzaq’s old team mates Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul, who were alongside him during the media briefing did not stop or condemn the all-rounder’s comment but enjoyed the remarks and clapped for him.

