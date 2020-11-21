Non-agri property registrations may be delayed

it was deferred in the wake of the stay imposed by the High Court after cases were filed on the procedures being followed for registration

Hyderabad: The registration of non-agriculture properties through Dharani is likely to be delayed. It was to begin on November 23. Though the State government was keen on the scheduled date, it was deferred in the wake of the stay imposed by the High Court after cases were filed on the procedures being followed for registration.

Sources said the High Court had posted the cases for hearing on November 23 and the registration process would be delayed until the court gave a nod. Officials said they had already completed all arrangements for the launch.

The registration of agriculture properties through Dharani was launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on October 29 and the services went live on November 2. It has been functioning smoothly since then.

