Nonagenarian found murdered in his house in Lucknow

Prem Narain Agarwal lived alone in the house after retiring as a senior accountant at Jal Nigam.

By IANS Published Date - 31 March 2024, 09:01 AM

Lucknow: Prem Narain Agarwal, 92, a retired Jal Nigam accountant, was strangled to death and his house ransacked by unidentified miscreants who broke into his house in Sarvodaya Nagar in Lucknow.

Agarwal lived alone in the house after retiring as a senior accountant at Jal Nigam.

The incident came to light when a former tenant visited him on Saturday evening. She found the body in the veranda with a towel tied around his neck. She immediately alerted the neighbours who called the police that came with a dog squad and a forensic team for investigation.

There were signs of ransacking, with cupboards left open and belongings scattered across the rooms, said police. Initial probe suggested that the robbers resorted to violence when Agarwal resisted the robbery attempt.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Rajiv Agarwal, has filed a formal complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Abhijit Shankar, DCP, North Zone, said “A suspect has been identified with the help of CCTV footage, and teams have been formed to arrest him.”