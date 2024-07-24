Nonstop drizzles blanket Hyderabad; yellow alert for Telangana on July 24, 25

The city recorded a maximum temperature at 27.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday. For the next two days, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 28 and 24 degree Celsius, respectively.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 02:55 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is experiencing continuous drizzles, which are expected to continue on Wednesday, accompanied by light to moderate rains in the evening. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for parts of Telangana indicating heavy rains on July 24 and 25.

Heavy rains lashed other districts of Telangana, particularly Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, and Nalgonda, while other districts received light to moderate rainfall. Notably, Bejjur and Chinamannepally in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recorded substantial rainfall at 96 mm and 81 mm respectively. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for districts including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagital, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

With the relentless rains over the past few days, Hyderabad has recorded 277 mm of rainfall since the monsoon commenced in June, slightly above the normal 242.2 mm. Notably, Khairatabad has received the highest excess rainfall at 341 mm. Other areas including Nampally (333.2 mm), Secunderabad (316.3 mm), Asifnagar (295.3 mm), and Himayatnagar (282.9 mm), also experienced rainfall in excess levels. However, Tirumalagiri remains in deficient range, with only 186 mm, marking a 24 per cent deviation from its normal 241.1 mm.

The State has recorded 397.9 mm of rainfall, surpassing the normal 305.8 mm and last year’s average of 366 mm, thus falling into the excess range. Districts such as Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Nagarkurnool are in the large excess range.