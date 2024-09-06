Rachakonda police busts fake job racket, arrest three

The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Pocharam IT Corridor police busted a fake job racket and seized cash of Rs 4 lakh, 3 laptops, 3 mobile phones, fake appointment letters and rubber stamps.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 11:57 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Pocharam IT Corridor police busted a fake job racket and nabbed three persons on Friday.

Officials seized cash of Rs 4 lakh, 3 laptops, 3 mobile phones, fake appointment letters and rubber stamps.

The arrested persons are Shaik Bade Shaheb from LB Nagar, M Laxmana Chary from Dilsukhnagar, M Rama Swamy from Kothapet. The absconding suspects are Mohd Malik from Bengaluru and Akash from West Bengal.

The suspects were arrested earlier in similar cases for duping job aspirants by promising to offer positions in various government and public sectors, including the FCI, SBI Bank, Court Outsourcing, AG Office, Post Office, Railway, Income Tax Inspector, GST Office, Revenue Department,Electricity Department and software firms.

According to the police, the suspects cheated job aspirants by promising jobs in various sectors. They collected money to the tune of several lakhs from job aspirants and created fake appointment orders too.

Praja Palana Tenders:

The suspects also created fake agreements claiming they were entitled to collect the applications on behalf of the state government to avail new schemes like Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Laxmi, etc., and collected Rs.33 lakh from people.

Ends/