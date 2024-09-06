Standing crops in 2,000 acres damaged by heavy rains in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 11:50 PM

Cotton crop damaged by heavy rains at Arli (T) village in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad

Adilabad: Various standing crops being raised in nearly 2,000 acres were damaged by torrential rains in the district, causing losses to farmers.

Officials of the agriculture department said that standing paddy, red gram, soya and maize crops to the extent of 1,961 acres were affected by heavy rains that lashed the district recently. The crops were being raised in Jainath, Bela, Boath, Thamsi, Bheempur, Gadiguda and Utnoor mandals, as per a primary assessment.

Cotton crop grown in 1,609 acres stood at the top, followed by the soya crop being raised in 234 acres submerged. The crop was damaged by the downpours and backwater of the Penganga river. Significantly, the cotton crop reached the flowering stage. Consequently, the growers suffered huge losses. They requested the government to extend compensation for crop damage at the earliest.

Mohammad Rafeeq, a farmer from Anandapur village in Jainath mandal said that he raised the cotton crop in two acres, but was completely inundated by backwater of Penganga river. Goli Vittal of Arli (T) village in Bheempur mandal said that he had registered losses in farming with his cotton crop grown in three acres getting damaged by heavy rains.

Officials said that a comprehensive survey was being carried out to estimate the crop damage. They stated that details of farmers were being gathered and damaged crops by visiting the field. A report would be submitted to the government, which would extend compensation to the farmers soon, the officials explained.

Adilabad sees excess rainfall

Incidentally, the actual rainfall of Adilabad district was measured to be 1,012 mm as against the normal rainfall of 869 mm from June 1 to September 6, posting an excess by 16 percent. Indervelli, Gudihathnoor, Adilabad Rural, Tamsi, Adilabad Urban, Ichoda and Utnoor mandals received excess rainfall ranging from 20 percent to 50 percent.